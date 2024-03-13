James Crumbley will not testify in his manslaughter trial over son's shooting

James Crumbley, the father of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, will not testify in his manslaughter trial as the defense rested after just one witness Wednesday.

After the jury was removed from the courtroom, James Crumbley was asked questions by his attorney under oath, in which he revealed it was his choice to remain silent, and not testify before the jury.

The court is currently taking a recess and closing arguments are set to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Before the prosecution rested, Brett Brandon, one of the officers in charge of the James Crumbley case, took the stand on Wednesday, testifying about what the Crumbleys were doing during a manhunt for them and how they had groceries delivered to them.

After the parents were charged, they failed to turn themselves in by the deadline set by a judge, and a manhunt ensued for them until they were found hiding at a Detroit business.

After Brandon concluded his testimony, the prosecution rested and the defense called James Crumbley's sister, Karen Crumbley, to testify. She was the only defense witness to be called to the stand.

James Crumbley, leaves the courtroom during a break in his trial for involuntary manslaughter at the Oakland County Courtroom on March 11, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Karen Crumbley testified to having seen both James and the shooter in April and June 2021 and not having seen or heard anything concerning about her nephew at that time. In cross-examination, prosecutor Marc Keast used cellphone records to point out that Karen was not particularly close with her brother and did not talk to him that often via the phone or social media, having only spoken on the phone three times and exchanged 22 messages in all of 2021.

She did admit that buying a gun for a child to use at their leisure would be wrong, but said she sees no problem with buying a gun for a child to use with the supervision of their parents.

