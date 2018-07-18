A man who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone set a new record Tuesday for slicing the most watermelons in half on his stomach in 60 seconds.

Ashrita Furman, with people surrounding him to assist in passing watermelons onto his stomach, sliced through 26 of them in just one minute, which broke the record by at least six, Reuters reported.

Furman had previously set a record for slicing melons on a friend’s stomach, but this time decided to take all the risk upon himself.

Furman believes he has been recorded into the Guinness World Records book at least 750 times, he told Reuters.

And for those who are wondering, the discarded pieces of melon are being donated to a local restaurant to make special juice drinks, Reuters reported.