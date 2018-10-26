Video shows person of interest in Georgia model's death: Police

Police in Georgia released video on Thursday showing a person of interest in the case of an aspiring model who died after being struck by random gunfire.

Officers with the Clayton County Police Department in northern Georgia said the person was in the area on Oct. 8, when Kelsey Quayle, 28, crashed her car and died after she was shot in the neck, authorities said.

Police are seeking to identify the man because they believe he and the victim may have crossed paths.

The 14-second video shows a man knocking on the door of a parked transit bus and walking away. The department said he approached the bus after following it for a bit and returned to his vehicle when the driver didn't open the door.

The man in the video, seen wearing a bandanna and a shirt with the word "hustle" written on it, was last seen driving a 2011-2014 Chrysler 200 that is "possibly gray in color," police said.

Clayton County Police Capt. Scott Stubbs said the department isn't calling him a suspect but believe he may have information that can help solve the case.

"In the video, we can see where Ms. Quayle comes down the road and has to make an adverse action, possibly to try to avoid the person in the lane of traffic," Clayton County Police Capt. Scott Stubbs told ABC affiliate WSB-TV. "Maybe this gentleman was upset with some sort of traffic incident."

Quayle, who moved from California to Georgia in August to pursue fashion modeling, was traveling in Riverdale, an Atlanta suburb, when she veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into two cars after being shot.

The victim was unconscious when paramedics pulled her from her car and discovered the gunshot wound in her neck.

She died a few days the crash when her family decided to remove from life support. She was on her way to work when she was killed, her family said.

"I just want to know who did this. It's ridiculous. She didn't deserve this," Quayle's sister, Kayleigh Martin, told WSB-TV. "We just have so many unanswered questions.

"She was the sweetest person. It just doesn't make sense."

Her sister created a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs that had raised about $19,000 as of Friday morning.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to the identity of the man in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers in Atlanta.

