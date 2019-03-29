Amid looming pressure for a full release of the Mueller report, "The View" co-hosts weighed in on how the "collusion" assertions made by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) would affect the possibility of a full release of the Mueller report.

On Friday, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain and guest co-host Deborah Roberts shared their thoughts on Schiff's claims, Republicans' calling for him to resign as the House Intel chair and what all of it means with regard to publicizing the Mueller report.

During a House Intel hearing on Thursday, Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) read a letter signed by every Republican committee member calling for Schiff to give up his position on the committee because he has continuously promoted the "false narrative" that there was collusion between Trump and Russia.

"Since prior to the inauguration of President Trump in January 2017, you have been at the center of a well-orchestrated media campaign claiming, among other things, the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government," Conaway read aloud. "The findings of the Special Counsel conclusively refute your past and present assertions and have exposed you as having abused your position to knowingly promote false information, having damaged the integrity of this Committee, and undermined faith in U.S. government institutions."

Navarro said on "The View" that the House Republicans have "no power to boot Schiff out, and the request is "political theater" for their base.

Although Republicans don't have the ability to remove Schiff from his chair, Huntsman said on "The View" that she believes their strategy is wrong. "They want Adam Schiff out. I think the longer Adam Schiff is in there saying, 'I've got evidence of collusion'...that actually helps Republicans. ... Instead of booting him out, let him dig his own grave."

Schiff responded to the letter during the committee hearing by pointing to several interactions between Trump and Russia, or parties linked to the two, that he deemed "immoral," "unethical" and "unpatriotic."

"I think it's corrupt and evidence of collusion. I have always said that the question of whether this amounts to proof of conspiracy was another matter," he said.

Joy Behar said that Americans continue to be "very suspicious" of the fact that the Mueller report hasn't been seen in its entirety.

"You're talking 300 pages that they have not sifted through," Roberts said on "The View." "That is something that also has to be considered."

Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his full report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, March 22. Barr then released a four page summary of the report on March 24. Barr said it's possible a full report could be released within a few weeks.

"If we're all OK with it being released and the president is OK with it being released," McCain said on the show, "what's the smoking gun in this?"

"Democrats, you want to make it to the Emerald City you gotta work your way through Oz. And do you know how to get Trump out of the White House? You campaign hard and win over the midwest and the rust belt."

