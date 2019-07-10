A handful of good Samaritans came to the rescue of two crash victims trapped inside their vehicle on a busy California highway after it was rammed into and flipped on its side, authorities and a relative said Wednesday.

In a now-viral video of the recovery, at least six people can be seen pushing the pickup truck, which had tipped over to the driver’s side, back to its normal position on all four tires.

The truck then bounces and slowly rolls forward before the bystanders quickly step in to stop it.

My mom sent me this video. My dad saw a car flipped over on the 60 freeway. He saw someone trapped inside and immediately pulled over blocked 3 lanes in the freeway and pulled two people of their car. Other people then joined and helped flipped the car. My dad is a true Hero.✊🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZcBOAWR2Tp — Jorge Tiznado (@Wow_blessings) July 8, 2019

Jorge Tiznado Jr., who posted the video, told ABC News Wednesday his dad was among those who rushed to help pull the man and woman from inside the car.

Tiznado said his dad, 46-year-old Jorge Tiznado, was riding back from breakfast with his wife Maria Mora when he spotted the truck flipped over. It had just been hit by another vehicle on California State Route 60 in Pomona at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, a spokesman for the state's highway patrol told ABC News.

Maria Mora

The elder Tiznado immediately pulled over and rushed to the victims to see if he could help, his son said.

“My dad honestly thought the couple inside had passed away,” the younger Tiznado told ABC News.

The highway patrol spokesman confirmed that the two victims were pulled out of the vehicle, but their conditions Wednesday were not immediately known.

The dad checked to make sure they were not injured before attempting to free them, Tiznado, Jr.. His father originally tried to break the windshield but thought it would do more damage to the two victims, the son said.

Maria Mora

The elder Tiznado then hopped on top of the car to try and open the passenger door but he was unsuccessful, his son added.

Maria Mora

It was then that others joined in and were eventually able to flip the car over. The two inside they were uninjured, but shaken, Tiznado told ABC News.

“My dad is a true Hero,” Tiznado Jr. wrote on Twitter.

The video has since been retweeted more than 4,700 times and liked more than 31,000 times.