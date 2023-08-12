Suspect strikes multiple vehicles while fleeing crash in stolen ambulance: Police

The incident started on Interstate 395 in Virginia, state police said.

A suspect involved in a crash in Virginia stole an ambulance that responded to the scene and then struck multiple vehicles during an ensuing pursuit, police said.

Virginia State Police said they initially responded to a multiple-vehicle crash around 3:40 p.m. ET Saturday on Interstate 395 in Arlington County.

Virginia State Police released this photo of an ambulance involved in a police pursuit on Aug. 12, 2023. Virginia State Police

"A male driver involved in the traffic crash accessed an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance that had responded to the scene and used it to flee the crash scene," Virginia State Police said in a statement.

State and local police pursued the ambulance as it continued north on I-395 before coming to a stop in Washington, D.C., after crashing into another vehicle, Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police released this photo of a state cruiser struck during a pursuit on Aug. 12, 2023. Virginia State Police

Throughout the course of the pursuit, the ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles, including a Virginia State Police cruiser, state police said.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crashes, police said.

"The pursuit and hit-and-run crashes are all under investigation at this time," Virginia State Police said.