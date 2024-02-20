Virginia Tech student goes missing driving home to take exam

Johnny Roop, 20, has not been seen since Friday.

A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student has been reported missing after he vanished days ago, according to the university.

Johnny Roop, a senior at the school's business college, was last seen on Friday at his apartment complex in Merrimac, just south of the Virginia Tech campus, the university said.

Johnny Roop in a police handout photo. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

At 4:26 p.m. Friday, the university said Roop's phone pinged near the New River Valley Mall, which is a few miles south of the apartment complex.

Roop was traveling to drive to his parent's house, which is 100 miles away in Abingdon, Virginia, to take an online exam by 5 p.m., but he never arrived, according to the university.

Roop drives a black 2018 Toyota Camry with a sticker of the Virginia Tech flag on the back window, the university said. The car has Virginia license plate number TXW6643.