Wealthy tech executive found dead after he was kidnapped from his home: Sheriff

Oct 3, 2019, 10:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Tushar Atre in an undated photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriffs Office. Authorities say the 50-year-old owner of a digital marketing company was abducted on Oct. 1, 2019, from his home in Santa Cruz, Calif.PlaySanta Cruz County Sheriff's Office via AP
WATCH Tech executive found dead after being kidnapped from Santa Cruz home, police say

A wealthy tech executive has been found dead after he was kidnapped from his Northern California home, authorities said.

Tushar Atre, 50, was taken from his Santa Cruz home around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put into his own 2008 BMW SUV, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Atre's body and car were found later on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

The body was found near the vehicle, which was located in the Santa Cruz Mountains, ABC San Francisco station KGO reported.

Robbery is believed to be the motive, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has not released more information and said the investigation is ongoing.

Tushar Atre in an undated photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the 50-year-old owner of a digital marketing company was abducted on Oct. 1, 2019, from his home in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Atre was a millionaire tech executive, a CEO and founder of Atrenet, according to SF Gate.

Atrenet creates and maintains websites for Silicon Valley tech companies and has clients including Hewlett Packard and Deloitte Consulting.

SF Gate described Atre's house as a multi-million dollar home.