A wealthy tech executive has been found dead after he was kidnapped from his Northern California home, authorities said.

Tushar Atre, 50, was taken from his Santa Cruz home around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put into his own 2008 BMW SUV, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Atre's body and car were found later on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

The body was found near the vehicle, which was located in the Santa Cruz Mountains, ABC San Francisco station KGO reported.

KGO

Robbery is believed to be the motive, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has not released more information and said the investigation is ongoing.

Santa Cruz County Sheriffs Office via AP

Atre was a millionaire tech executive, a CEO and founder of Atrenet, according to SF Gate.

Atrenet creates and maintains websites for Silicon Valley tech companies and has clients including Hewlett Packard and Deloitte Consulting.

SF Gate described Atre's house as a multi-million dollar home.