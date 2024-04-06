Weather forecast for April 8 along the solar eclipse path of totality

The darkness of the totality will still be visible in areas with cloudy skies.

"Eclipse Across America" will air live Monday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ and Hulu as well as network social media platforms.

A total solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, with people traveling to the 115 mile-wide path of totality hoping to see the historic event. There are 31 million people in the U.S. already living in the path of totality.

While some areas may have a forecast of cloudy skies, the darkness of the totality will still be visible.

Here's the latest forecast along the path of totality:

Mazatlan, Mexico: Dry and mostly cloudy with a few breaks in the clouds. The chances of seeing the full duration of the eclipse is low due to the cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Del Rio, Texas: Dry, cloudy with a low chance of seeing eclipse, temperatures in the 80s.

Dallas, Texas: Likely dry, mostly cloudy, some breaks in clouds possible, low chance of seeing eclipse, but possible. Temperatures near 80. Storms may be flaring up across central and eastern Texas during the afternoon. At this point, it looks like they should hold off until just after the eclipse, but this will need to be watched closely.

Russellville, Arkansas: Dry, some clouds, there is a good chance of seeing the eclipse, temperatures near 80.

Carbondale, Illinois: Dry, a few clouds, mostly sunny, good chance of seeing the eclipse, temperatures in the middle 70s.

Indianapolis, Indiana: Dry, few clouds, clearing sky, good chance of seeing the eclipse, temperature near 70 degrees with gusty winds.

Cleveland, Ohio: Mostly cloudy skies clearing to partly cloudy during the afternoon. Moderate chance of seeing the eclipse, but it’s not looking like a clear sky by any means. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Niagara Falls, New York: Dry, with a few high, thin clouds, but the eclipse will still be visible through them, temperatures in the 50s.

Burlington, Vermont: Dry, mostly clear, best spot to see eclipse, temperatures in the 50s.

Houlton, Maine: Dry and cool under clear skies. A great spot to see the eclipse, temperature near 50 degrees.

ABC News

If you want to see partial eclipse in other parts of the country, here is the forecast:

-All of California, Nevada and Idaho will see mostly clear skies.

-Washington DC, Philly, NYC and Boston will be mostly clear.

-Florida will have some high, thin clouds, but the partial eclipse will be visible.

-The Upper Midwest, western Great Lakes and parts of the Rockies will have clouds, so the view of the eclipse could be obstructed.