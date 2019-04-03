A nor’easter was brushing New England with rain, wet snow and gusty winds on Wednesday morning, but there will be no significant impact. The storm will be out of Maine by late morning.

As the storm went up the East Coast Tuesday, it produced a rare April snowfall in Charlotte, North Carolina. In fact, before Tuesday it had never snowed in Charlotte on April 2.

The storm will depart the Northeast later in the day Wednesday and leave behind very gusty winds for most of the area.

(ABC News) A wind advisory is in place for much of New York and New England as a nor'easter moves out of the region.

A wind advisory has been issued from New York to Maine for winds to gust up to 50 mph. It will be mild though, with temperatures in the 60s for major East Coast cities.

Severe storms in central US

Up to 3 inches of rain was reported west of Chico as a western storm moved through California Tuesday and early Wednesday. The heavy rain caused flooding on streets and wind damage and even funnel clouds in central and northern California overnight. Heavy, wet snow fell in the Sierra Nevada range in California.

This storm system will move into the Plains Wednesday, bringing a threat for severe storms in Texas and Oklahoma.

The biggest threat with these severe storms will be damaging winds, hail and even a chance for an isolated tornado.

(ABC News) Severe storms are possible in northern Texas and western Oklahoma on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the threat for severe storms moves east into the southern Mississippi Valley.

The biggest threat with these storms on Thursday will be damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.