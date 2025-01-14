Widow, family attorney question case of Black man found hanging in Alabama

The cause of death of a Black man found hanging in an abandoned Alabama house in September remains uncertain, after two conflicting autopsies.

The state autopsy ruled that Dennoriss Richardson died by suicide, while a private autopsy commissioned by his family found no definitive evidence that the 39-year-old took his own life.

Dennoriss Richardson was found dead and hanging in rural Colbert County, Alabama in September. Courtesy of Dennoriss Richardson Family

Sheriff Eric Balentine of Colbert County, where Richardson's body was found, called for a federal investigation into the death to provide transparency in the case, according to AL.com. The FBI investigation is ongoing.

Last February, Richardson filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against local law enforcement alleging a pattern of abuse. The week Richardson filed his lawsuit against Sheffield police, he was charged with trafficking meth, family attorney Roderick Van Daniel previously told ABC News. He was taken into custody at a residence where drugs allegedly were found. Richardson was out on bond when he died.

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to Richardson's widow Leigh Richardson and her attorney Roderick Van Daniel about the case on Monday.

ABC NEWS: We turn now to the death of a Black Alabama man found hanging in an abandoned house seven months after he filed a federal police brutality lawsuit. Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine confirmed to ABC News that a state autopsy ruled 39-year-old Dennoriss Richardson died by suicide in September.

But the family's independent autopsy concluded that homicide or staged suicide could not be ruled out, namely because the hyoid neck bone was missing from the body after it was sent to the family.

Joining us now is Leigh Richardson, the widow of Dennoriss Richardson and family attorney Roderick Van Daniel. Thank you both so much for joining us. And Leigh, of course, we are so sorry for your loss.

The sheriff told ABC News the state forensic department removed the bone from your husband's body before the private autopsy and called it standard procedure. What explanation have you been given?

LEIGH RICHARDSON: Actually, I have not been told anything. I haven't spoken to any of the authorities, even since I've gotten my autopsy back. That is very questionable to me with that being missing. I know that is standard procedure, but it definitely needs to be accounted for.

And I also think that it needs to be made available to Dr. Shaker [who signed the private autopsy report] and also with the crime scene photos, the rope -- there are several pieces of evidence, of key evidence that should have been examined and should still be examined and investigated for a thorough investigation.

ABC NEWS: The sheriff told ABC that he, along with the FBI, who's investigating, stand by the findings that ruled your husband's death a suicide. What do you think happened to your husband?

RICHARDSON: In all honesty, I'm not 100% sure, but I do know 100% that he did not commit suicide. Dennoriss, since an infant, had chronic asthma and COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. All of his life, he's been very scared and kind of anxiety -- he would have anxiety attacks if he couldn't breathe. He kept his rescue inhaler on him at all times.

That is just not a way that he would, you know, even process to leave this world. I would really love to be able to have a private investigation going along with the feds'.

Also, not questioning that they're not going to do what they say they're going to do, but I need everything accounted for and I need everyone to have someone behind them making sure that that investigation is thorough.

ABC NEWS: And Mr. Van Daniel, you represented Dennoriss in his federal lawsuit against Alabama police alleging, in part, excessive force. You think the suit in any way played a part in Dennoriss' death?

RODERICK VAN DANIEL: To me the suit is the part of a long precedent of the community and for the Black citizens being harassed in the community. And maybe, maybe not, but the whole investigation is suspicious to me.

And why wasn't the private medical examiner given the rope? Given the hyoid bone, which was very important for this investigation? Also, the crime scene photographs. And again, I think this whole investigation is suspicious to me.

ABC NEWS: When you asked for the hyoid bone, when you asked for the rope or the crime scene photos, what explanation were you given?

RICHARDSON: It's an ongoing investigation.

VAN DANIEL: What they told us is this is the ongoing investigation because the FBI came in.

ABC NEWS: OK. Where do things stand with that lawsuit at this point?

VAN DANIEL: We are moving forward with the lawsuit. We have Ms. Richardson, she substituted it as the party, so we're moving forward. We just have to amend, to amend the complaint. But the judge awarded us to substitute her as the party.

ABC NEWS: And Leigh, what would you like people to know about your husband Dennoriss, as a father, as just a friend?

RICHARDSON: He was a wonderful man. He, he just had that spirit of uplifting. He never was negative in any way. He is the person that any friend or family member would go to for just solid advice. He's gonna call an ace an ace, a deuce a deuce. He just, you know, was just a very real person. He was very spiritual and he was a great father.

ABC NEWS: Well, we thank you so much for talking with us, Leigh Richardson, Roderick Van Daniel. And again, our condolences for the passing of your husband.

RICHARDSON: Thank you so much for having us.

VAN DANIEL: We thank you.