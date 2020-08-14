Wildfires continue to threaten in West as region sees record temperatures Phoenix has now seven days of at least 115 degrees this year.

At least 94 wildfires are burning in the U.S., as record heat scorches the West.

Several new wildfires exploded in southern California Thursday, including the Ranch Fire in Azusa, east of Los Angeles. The Ranch Fire is currently burning 3,000 acres, with no containment. Mandatory evacuations are still in place. There is no imminent threat to structures, according to officials.

The Skyline Fire in Corona, California, is currently 51 acres and 40% contained, but all evacuations have been lifted.

There are now at least 11,000 acres burning due to the Lake Fire, which is 5% contained. Three structures have been lost, and another 5,420 remain at risk due to the Lake Fire.

In Oregon, the Mosier Creek Fire has burnt 791 acres and is 10% contained. At least 900 people were forced to evacuate.

In addition to the fires, record heat is scorching parts of the West. Tucson, Arizona, hit 111 degrees Thursday, which is the second hottest day in August ever recorded for the city.

A record high was tied in Phoenix at 115 degrees and in Palm Springs at 116 degrees. Phoenix has now seven days of at least 115 degrees this year, which is the most on record.

There are heat warnings, watches and advisories from Louisiana all the way to Washington state Friday.

The heat is now spreading north into the Pacific Northwest, where Portland, Oregon, will get to 100 degrees. Even usually cool Seattle will get into the upper 90s this weekend.

Meanwhile, in the Midwest, a new storm system will be moving through some areas that are still without power and could bring more damaging winds and even tornadoes.

The biggest threat for tornadoes will be in Minnesota, while damaging winds are possible from North Dakota to Iowa and Nebraska.