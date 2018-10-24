Willa responsible for rain in Mexico and Texas as Nor'easter looks likely

Hurricane Willa made landfall in Mexico around 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday, with 120 mph winds.

Gusts near 100 mph and torrential rain and flash flooding were reported. This morning, as Willa was moving over the Sierra Madres it fell apart into a depression and soon should dissipate. But significant moisture still should reach Texas today.

Flash flood watches have been issued for Austin and San Antonio, where rain is already falling. Some areas of Texas could see 3 inches.

Some of this energy and moisture is expected to reorganize itself along the Gulf Coast and then form into a coastal storm that will track up the East Coast by the end of the week. That storm on Thursday may dump heavy rain on parts of Florida still recovering from Hurricane Michael.

By Friday afternoon, the storm will continue to move into the Carolinas, with heavy precipitation expected from Atlanta to Washington.

A full-blown Nor'easter is then expected, with heavy rain and wind and potential coastal flooding possible into Saturday. Snow is possible in the upper altitudes of New England.