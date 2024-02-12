The fast-moving storm will last less than 24 hours.

Winter storm to bring up to 1 foot of snow to parts of Northeast on Tuesday: What to expect

A winter snowstorm is taking aim at the Northeast and could wreak havoc for major cities during the Tuesday morning commute.

The fast-moving storm will begin with rain in New York City overnight Monday into Tuesday.

By 7 a.m. ET, the snow will likely be underway along the coast from New York City to Boston, with winds reaching 20 to 40 mph and heavy, wet snow slamming inland areas.

ABC News

By 11 a.m. ET, snow will be falling along the coast and heavy snow will be hitting Boston and the inland Northeast.

By Tuesday late afternoon and evening, the storm will be over.

New York City could get 3 to 6 inches of snow, though the forecast could still change, depending on if the region faces more snow or more rain.

New Haven, Connecticut, is forecast to see 6 to 8 inches of snow while Boston could get 8 to 10 inches.

Six to 12 inches of snow is expected for New York's Hudson Valley; Hartford, Connecticut; and Scranton, Pennsylvania.