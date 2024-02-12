Long Island could see up to 8 inches of snow on Election Day in key House race

New York City will see wintry conditions on Tuesday, which is also Election Day in the race to represent the 3rd Congressional District, a swing seat left vacant after disgraced Republican Rep. George Santos' expulsion.

Both Democrat Tom Suozzi, who previously represented the district, and Republican Mazi Pilip, a county legislator, have acknowledged the looming weather but projected confidence about their chances in what polling and experts predict could be a tight race offering clues about broader political themes.

"We have very good early return results in the early voting and the absentee ballots, and it looks like the weather gets better later in the day. And, traditionally, they think that Republicans come out early and Democrats come out later, so that could be good for us. But who knows," Suozzi told reporters outside of a bakery in Glen Cove, New York, on Monday morning when asked about the forecast.

Suozzi's campaign on Sunday urged district residents, in light of the pending weather, to take advantage of the final hours of early voting, which ended that day.

A Pilip campaign spokesperson said in a statement that "we are confident that regardless of the forecasted weather, our people will flock to the polls and send Mazi to Washington."

"Nassau Republicans are energized and eager to support Mazi in this special election," the spokesperson said.

The fast-moving storm will begin with rain in New York City on Monday night, transitioning to snow at some point during the overnight hours.

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches hour in New York City and 3 inches per hour inland of New York City, causing a very dangerous morning commute.

Winds will also be gusting between 20 and 40 mph, limiting visibility.

New York City and Long Island are forecast to get 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The city's mayor, Eric Adams, announced on Monday that public schools would be remote on Tuesday because of the expected weather, which was on the minds of some special election voters, too.

"We decided to vote early, actually, because of the storm that might be coming," Richard Taubman, who came out with his wife, Rhonda Spergel, told ABC News at a polling place in Plainview, New York, on Sunday.

Taubman, who did not share who he voted for, said he felt positive about both candidates: "They're both very good. It's a spirited race ... I waited for the very last second to decide."

According to early voting numbers so far, 9,064 people have cast ballots in Queens County and 57,730 people have voted in Nassau County, officials said.

The district includes parts of both Queens and Nassau.

