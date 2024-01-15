Arctic blast slams South with snow and ice, over 1,500 flights canceled across US

Snow has already struck Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama.

Over 1,500 flights have been canceled Monday, with airports in Denver, Dallas, Houston and Chicago hit the hardest, as a major winter storm unleashes heavy snow and ice across the South.

Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama have already gotten 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, and more is on the way.

Vehicles drive along N Pennsylvania Avenue as snow falls during a winter storm in Oklahoma City, Okla., Jan. 14, 2024. Bryan Terry/the Oklahoman via USA Today Network

Major cities in the snowstorm's path for Monday include San Antonio; Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Memphis saw record snowfall on Sunday while near Nashville many schools will be closed Tuesday due to the weather.

Roads were treacherous early Monday in San Antonio, where the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning.

The snow is expected to keep falling in the South throughout Monday, with an icy mix moving into southern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia at night.

People should be on the lookout for slick roads in Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Heartland is seeing record-low temperatures. All-time-lows could be recorded Monday in Sioux City, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Waco, Texas; Austin, Texas; and Dallas.

Winds are expected to make the already chilly temperatures feel even colder on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for 26 states, from the U.S.-Canada border in Montana to the Rio Grande in Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The record cold is forecast to linger over the next couple days for the central U.S. and the Deep South, from Nebraska to Texas and east to Mississippi.

Then, after a brief moderation in wind chills, another cold blast is expected to hit the nation at the end of the week. The wind chill -- what the temperature feels like -- is forecast to drop below zero degrees in Chicago by Thursday and Friday.

The cold blast is currently moving into the Northeast. Temperatures are in the teens and lower 20s on Monday, marking the chilliest day of the season for the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York and Boston.

The frigid air is also helping produce lake-effect snow in western New York.

So far, up to 27 inches of snow fell just south of Buffalo, New York, with up to a foot of snow accumulating in the city. The heaviest snow is ending in Buffalo, but the National Weather Service has issued another winter storm watch for the city for Tuesday night into Thursday, with the possibility of 2 to 3 feet of snowfall.

A worker pauses while removing snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2024. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

For the I-95 corridor, the southern snowstorm will track north into the Northeast Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon, with snow and some ice forecast from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Some areas could see 1 to 3 inches of snow.