2 dead in single-engine plane crash in Northern California

Two people have been killed in a single-engine plane crash in Northern California

By The Associated Press

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Two people were killed in a single-engine plane crash in Northern California on Thursday, authorities said.

Alpine County sheriff's deputies were notified of an overdue aircraft around 1 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The Luscombe 8A aircraft's GPS transponder showed that the plane was in a mountainous area near Luther Pass, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of South Lake Tahoe.

The two occupants, whose names have not been made public, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash.