Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 8, 7:03 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
69,044,161
270 to win
Trump
73,362,330
Expected vote reporting: 92%

Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans

Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans

ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 4:18 AM

AMSTERDAM -- Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events