Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 9:05 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,737,785
270 to win
Trump
72,450,426
Expected vote reporting: 90%

AP PHOTOS: Harris supporters show range of emotions as she gives concession speech

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 7:58 PM

Supporters, many of them women of color, looked somber, shed tears and raised their fists in solidarity as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election Wednesday on the campus of Howard University in Washington.

Many held up cellphones and appeared to be recording history as Harris told them she had lost her race against Trump. When Harris took the stage at her alma mater, she saw a sea of America flags and serious faces.

“Folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it,” she said.

The audience booed after she said she had congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his victory. Some men in the crowd looked dejected as they listened while one group of women smiled in support.

Another person walking down a street wore a sign that said “America broke my heart.”

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events