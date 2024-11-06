Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 2:10 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
Harris
66,993,547
270 to win
Trump
71,869,948
Expected vote reporting: 89%

AP source: Harris called President-elect Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on election victory

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 1:40 PM

WASHINGTON -- AP source: Harris called President-elect Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on election victory.

