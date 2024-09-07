Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to win the U.S. Open for her third Grand Slam title (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Sabalenka won her second Grand Slam)

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to win the U.S. Open for her third Grand Slam title (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Sabalenka won her second Grand Slam)

ByThe Associated Press
September 7, 2024, 6:10 PM

NEW YORK -- Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to win the U.S. Open for her third Grand Slam title (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that Sabalenka won her second Grand Slam).

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events