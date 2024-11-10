Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 10, 6:57 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%

Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University

Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University

ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 5:48 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events