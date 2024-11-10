National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University
Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 5:48 PM
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University.