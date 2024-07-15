Biden orders Secret Service to protect RFK Jr. after attempt on Trump's life

President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. Secret Service to protect independent presidential candidate Robert F

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. Secret Service to protect independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Kennedy is a longshot to win Electoral College votes, much less the presidency. But his campaign events have drawn large crowds of supporters and people interested in his message.

Trump was not seriously injured in the shooting over the weekend in Pennsylvania. There is an independent review of the attack.