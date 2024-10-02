Coach praises Tim Walz's son for helping protect other kids after shooting

When the issue of gun violence came up at the vice presidential debate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a personal story to tell: His teenage son, Gus, had been at a sports center last year when a shooting took place

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the issue of gun violence came up at the vice presidential debate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a personal story to tell: His teenage son, Gus, had been at a sports center last year when a shooting took place.

Gus Walz was at volleyball practice at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul the afternoon of Jan. 18, 2023, when a 16-year-old was shot and seriously wounded outside.

It wasn't the first time Tim Walz had spoken about his son's brush with gun violence, and the shooting itself was widely publicized locally. But the Democrat's remarks Tuesday night at his debate with Republican JD Vance, as the public is still getting to know both vice presidential candidates, offered the biggest stage yet to personalize an issue that has deeply affected many American families.

On Wednesday, the youth’s volleyball coach, David Albornoz, praised Gus in an interview with The Associated Press for how he helped get other kids to safety and keep them calm amid the chaotic scene.

“I was impressed by Gus and the kids in general, and how they handled it," Albornoz said. “Gus stayed with the kids as he was supposed to do.”

The shooting came up as Walz and Vance were debating gun violence.

“Well, I think all the parents watching tonight, this is your biggest nightmare," Walz said. "Look, I’ve got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball. Those things don’t leave you.”

Gus didn't actually see the shooting itself, but he did witness the aftermath, said Albornoz, who is also aquatics facilities supervisor for St. Paul Parks. Among other things, he said, Gus saw Albornoz with blood on his hands from performing first aid on the victim.

Walz briefly brought up the shooting at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sept. 12, when he accused Vance and his running mate, former President Donald Trump, of minimizing gun violence at schools.

“My own son was in a location where someone was shot in the head. Too many of us have this,” the governor told the crowd.

Walz also mentioned it in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio in March, when he said Gus was still dealing with his feelings a year later.

“He was there with little kids, littler kids. He was kind of supervising. He shuffled them under the bleachers,” Walz told MPR.

Albornoz broadly backed up the governor's version, although his memory was that Gus took the kids back to the pool area, where they waited behind locked doors until they got the all clear.

Gus got national attention during his father's speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, when he was caught on camera standing up, tears streaming down his face. In a viral moment, Gus pointed to his father and exclaimed, “That's my dad!”

After Gus got some derision for that, Albornoz posted a tribute on Facebook, saying they met when the teen sought him out to lead a volleyball team. He called Gus a "kid thrown into the fray and turmoil of our current divided and divisive political landscape, deserving of love and respect as he navigates his senior year.” He recalled how they and other kids would often go out for tacos after games.

"I also know him from when a kid got shot in the parking lot and he helped keeping everyone safe and calm, looking after the kids in the gym with us as I rushed out,” he wrote in August.

On Wednesday, Albornoz said Gus is just a regular teen who has suddenly been thrust into the national spotlight.

“He’s a normal kid in extraordinary circumstances," the coach said.

In February, a judge sentenced Exavir Binford Jr., a rec center employee, to more than 10 years for shooting JuVaughn Turner. Binford pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in exchange for prosecutors dropping an attempted murder charge. Prosecutors say Binford shot Turner in the head during an altercation involving them and other teens. Turner's family is now suing the city, saying he suffered permanent brain damage. They allege the city knew he had a history of violent conduct and threats to minors. The city has moved to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Binford was not acting within his official duties and had no police powers when he shot Turner.

On Tuesday night, after Walz brought up the shooting, Vance expressed his empathy.

"Tim, first of all, I didn’t know that your 17-year-old witnessed a shooting, and I’m sorry about that. Christ, have mercy. It is awful,” Vance said.

“I appreciate that,” Walz replied.