Colorado man dies on Colorado River trip; 7th fatality at Grand Canyon National Park since July 31

By The Associated Press

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. -- There has been another fatality at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities announced Monday.

Park officials said 59-year-old Patrick Horton of Salida, Colorado, was on the 10th day of a non-commercial river trip along the Colorado River and was discovered dead by members of his party Saturday morning.

Officials said the National Park Service is conducting an investigation of Horton’s death in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Horton is believed to be the seventh person to die at the canyon since July 31 and the 15th this year.

Park officials reported 11 fatalities in 2023 and say there are usually about 10 to 15 deaths per year.