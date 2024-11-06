Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 3:58 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,123,482
270 to win
Trump
71,982,809
Expected vote reporting: 90%

Democrat Emilia Sykes wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 13th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 2:53 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Emilia Sykes wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 13th Congressional District.

