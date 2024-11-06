Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Democrat Eugene Vindman wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District

The Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 6:24 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Eugene Vindman wins election to U.S. House in Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

