National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
Harris
67,857,364
270 to win
Trump
72,580,935
Expected vote reporting: 90%
Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 8:36 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District.