National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
226
295
Harris
68,044,128
270 to win
Trump
72,729,397
Expected vote reporting: 91%
Democrat Val Hoyle wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 10:38 AM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Val Hoyle wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District.