Nov. 7

Democrat Val Hoyle wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 10:38 AM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Val Hoyle wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District.

