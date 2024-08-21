The traditional roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago became a boisterous dance party, with each state’s delegation announcing their votes for presidential nominee Kamala Harris to a song befitting their state

Democrats set their convention roll call to a soundtrack. Here’s how each song fits each state

By PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press and SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press

The traditional roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned into a boisterous dance party Tuesday, with each delegation announcing their votes for presidential nominee Kamala Harris to a fitting song.

The musical nods spun by DJ Cassidy were mostly obvious. Massachusetts went with a punk song about Boston. Kansas picked a song from the band Kansas. But there were some downright inscrutable picks, like American Samoa rolling out Lady Gaga's “Edge of Glory.”

Here’s how each song (likely) fits each state or territory, in order of the roll call:

Yes, the Southern state picked its most famous name-check, even if the band itself is originally from Florida.

Despite the European nation in its name, the rock band is from Wasilla, Alaska (also the hometown of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin).

The territory's Democratic Party didn't respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday but NPR reports this is a “tongue-in-cheek nod to the territory’s position as the southernmost territory in the United States.” So we'll go with that.

The former Fleetwood Mac singer is from Phoenix.

The Southern state also went with a Nicks' hit when it picked this song, which was also famously the theme of then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 presidential campaign.

One of the original lead singers of the band, Philip Bailey, was born in Denver, where he and other band members from the Mile High City are also in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

The New England state's pick was one of former President Barack Obama's go-to songs during his two successful presidential runs, but there's no apparent connection to Connecticut. (Wonder is from Michigan.)

The home state of President Joe Biden went with a song that had been a mainstay of his 2020 campaign.

The organization says the song is appropriate because it has members in more than 190 countries.

The delegation from the nation's capital went with the party anthem by a native son.

The late rock star was born in — you guessed it — the Sunshine State.

Atlanta's own Lil Jon delivered a raucous version of his hit live and in person to the crowd at Chicago’s United Center.

The island territory went with one of the biggest hits of the summer, though Carpenter was born and raised in Pennsylvania, some 7,800 miles (12,500 kilometers) away.

If you haven't already picked up on a theme here, the R & B star hails from Honolulu.

The song is by the Georgia band most famous for “Love Shack” and other hits, but singer Fred Schneider told the Idaho Statesman he chose this song title because the state is “pretty mysterious to, you know, all of us.”

The British prog rock band's song was the intro music for the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls, who played in the very arena hosting the convention.

Jackson and his famous family were originally from the industrial city of Gary, Indiana.

The band may have been from New Jersey but everyone likes to celebrate good times, c'mon.

There was really only one way this pick was going to go — a song from the arena rock band from Topeka, Kansas.

The rapper was born and raised in the Bluegrass State.

New Orleans native? Check. Infectious party anthem? You bet.

Once again, a New England state went for a song everyone can sing along to, even if it doesn't have an obvious local connection. (Walk the Moon is from Ohio.)

The mid-Atlantic state also decided against a homegrown pick when it rolled with a hit from Detroit's late “Queen of Soul.”

The de facto anthem of the Red Sox, by an Irish American punk band from the suburbs of the Massachusetts capital? No notes.

The hit comes from the Detroit native's 2002 semi-autobiographical movie “8 Mile,” about a struggling rapper trying to make his name in the city's hip-hop scene.

The late soul singer was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The Show-Me State went with a upbeat track by the rising pop star who hails from Willard, Missouri.

The song, originally by the Canadian band The Guess Who, has no obvious connection to the Big Sky State — but the title has everything to do with sending a woman to the White House.

Fireworks, Fourth of July, need we say more? Besides that, though, Perry has no apparent connection to the Cornhusker State.

Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning formed the rock band more than two decade ago, in Las Vegas.

The rock band formed in San Francisco, but we'd be hard-pressed to find an event, rally or game that hasn't used this song as its anthem.

It couldn’t get more obvious than this. “The Boss” is from Long Branch, New Jersey, and politicians from both parties have played his song at rallies and events too many times to count — despite its more subversive lyrics.

Lovato was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Both Jay-Z and Keys are from New York, the city for which this song is an anthem and ode.

Pablo, a rapper and record producer, is from the Tar Heel State.

As established above, Keys is from New York, but her song has often been used to celebrate and empower women (including at the Olympics ).

The U.S. commonwealth north of Guam has no apparent connection to Gaye or Terrell, but it is mountainous with several volcanos — and the song choice could be a nod to the journey Harris is on.

Legend was born in Springfield, Ohio. (André 3000 of Outkast is from Atlanta, however.)

The country singer was born in Tulsa, the Sooner State's second-largest city.

The band was formed in Washington state, but is now based in Portland, Oregon.

Boyz II Men is from Philadelphia, where the music video for “Motownphilly” was filmed. Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” is about growing up in Pittsburgh. The titular colors are a tribute to the city’s football team, the Steelers.

Both singers behind this 2017 song of the summer are from Puerto Rico.

Swift is from Pennsylvania, but in 2013 purchased what was then the most expensive private home in Rhode Island.

The late “Godfather of Soul” was born in Barnwell, South Carolina.

The rock band is from Detroit, not the Mount Rushmore State. Does it matter if there's a lot to like?

The country music legend was born in Pittman Center, Tennessee, and currently lives outside of Nashville.

In case it needs explaining, Beyoncé is from Houston.

The rock band formed in Provo, Utah.

Kahan was born in Strafford, Vermont, a picturesque New England town.

As the song title indicates, the rapper is from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Timbaland was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia.

Both Macklemore and Lewis are from the Evergreen State.

Denver is from New Mexico, but the hit song he wrote with Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert has long been a symbol of the Mountain State.

The hip-hop trio is from Los Angeles, but their 1992 hit song has been played at University of Wisconsin football games for years.

The song has no apparent connection to the state but sent a message that's pretty self-explanatory.

The pop superstar was born in — and died in — his home state, which he shares with vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz.

Harris' home state picked a medley of West Coast hip-hop anthems — classic and more recent — to close out the roll call.

Marcelo reported from New York and Naishadham from Washington.