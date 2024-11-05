National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
66,993,841
270 to win
Trump
71,871,080
Expected vote reporting: 89%
'Fat Leonard,' Navy contractor behind one of military's biggest scandals, sentenced to 15 years
'Fat Leonard,' Navy contractor behind one of military's biggest scandals, sentenced to 15 years
ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 4:45 PM
SAN DIEGO -- SAN DIEGO (AP) — 'Fat Leonard,' Navy contractor behind one of military's biggest scandals, sentenced to 15 years.