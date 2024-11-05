Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 6, 2:11 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
66,993,841
270 to win
Trump
71,871,080
Expected vote reporting: 89%

'Fat Leonard,' Navy contractor behind one of military's biggest scandals, sentenced to 15 years

ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 4:45 PM

SAN DIEGO -- SAN DIEGO (AP) — 'Fat Leonard,' Navy contractor behind one of military's biggest scandals, sentenced to 15 years.

