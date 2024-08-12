FBI says it is investigating after Trump campaign said sensitive documents were hacked by Iran

The FBI says it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from Donald Trump's campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran

WASHINGTON -- The FBI said Monday it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from the Trump campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran.

The FBI released a brief statement reading, “We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter.”

The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran’s involvement, but the claim came shortly after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign agents’ attempts to interfere in the U.S. campaign in 2024. The report cited an instance of an Iranian military intelligence unit in June sending “a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor.”

Iran’s mission to the United Nations, when asked about the claim of the Trump campaign, denied being involved.