Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 12, 10:53 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
71,807,728
270 to win
Trump
75,005,550
Expected vote reporting: 95%

UN force says Israeli project on Syria border saw 'severe violations' of a cease-fire deal after AP report on work there

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 9:25 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- UN force says Israeli project on Syria border saw 'severe violations' of a cease-fire deal after AP report on work there.

