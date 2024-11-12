Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 11, 7:33 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,425,516
270 to win
Trump
74,826,056
Expected vote reporting: 95%

Former LA Rams and USC coach John Robinson has died at age 89, the Rams have confirmed

Former LA Rams and USC coach John Robinson has died at age 89, the Rams have confirmed

ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 7:00 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Former LA Rams and USC coach John Robinson has died at age 89, the Rams have confirmed.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events