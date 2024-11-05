National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
3
19
3
19
Harris
2,219,740
270 to win
Trump
2,663,339
Expected vote reporting: 3%
French court convicts 18 people over involvement in human smuggling network, jailing 1 for 15 years
French court convicts 18 people over involvement in human smuggling network, jailing 1 for 15 years
ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 9:19 AM
LILLE, France -- French court convicts 18 people over involvement in human smuggling network, jailing 1 for 15 years.