Updated: Nov. 7, 9:41 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
Harris
68,014,899
270 to win
Trump
72,713,326
Expected vote reporting: 91%

Germany’s federal prosecutor office says it has arrested an American citizen who allegedly spied for China

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 8:12 AM

BERLIN -- Germany’s federal prosecutor office says it has arrested an American citizen who allegedly spied for China.

