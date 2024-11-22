Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be his national security adviser; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.