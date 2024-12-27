Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Rebroadcasts of previously aired interviews.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — David Rubenstein, co-chairman of The Carlyle Group; Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner; Aditya Bhave, managing director of Bank of America Global Research.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.