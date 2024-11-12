National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
71,807,728
270 to win
Trump
75,005,550
Expected vote reporting: 95%
Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 10:12 AM
FRISCO, Texas -- Jerry Jones says Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring.