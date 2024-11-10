Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 10, 6:57 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%

Joey Logano wins his third NASCAR Cup Series title, holding off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the season finale

Joey Logano wins his third NASCAR Cup Series title, holding off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the season finale

ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 6:39 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Joey Logano wins his third NASCAR Cup Series title, holding off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the season finale.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events