National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Joey Logano wins his third NASCAR Cup Series title, holding off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the season finale
November 10, 2024, 6:39 PM
AVONDALE, Ariz. -- Joey Logano wins his third NASCAR Cup Series title, holding off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the season finale.