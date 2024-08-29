Judge shields second border aid group from deeper questioning in Texas investigation

A judge has denied another attempt by Texas to call for a migrant aid group from deeper questioning in a Republican-led investigation into organizations that help immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas judge on Thursday shielded another migrant aid group from deeper questioning as part of a growing Republican-led investigation into organizations that help immigrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled the aid group Team Brownsville was not required to take part in depositions related to the investigation. The ruling continues a string of court defeats for Texas officials who have put migrant aid groups under increasing scrutiny. The investigations were launched after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022, without citing evidence, wrote a letter suggesting some groups may be acting unlawfully or helping migrants enter the U.S. illegally.

Gamble's decision does not prevent the state from continuing an investigation into Team Brownsville, which state officials have accused of inappropriately using federal grant money. During a hearing in Austin, attorneys for Team Brownsville denied these accusations and accused Texas officials of trying to intimidate aid groups.

A judge rejected a similar motion for a deposition from Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in July, and a separate judge denied the state’s efforts to close a migrant shelter in El Paso.

Spokespersons for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office is leading the investigations, did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the hearing.

No criminal charges have been filed against any of the groups, and attorneys for Paxton's office told Gamble they had no interest in pursuing a criminal investigation against Team Brownsville, which provides food and shelter to asylum seekers entering the U.S.

Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.