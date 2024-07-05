July Fourth shootings kill at least 8, wound more than 2 dozen

Shootings around the Fourth of July killed at least eight people, including a 10-year-old girl in Cleveland, while police were investigating other gun violence across the country that injured more than two dozen people

No arrests were made in any of the shootings, police said.

The Fourth of July historically is one of the nation’s deadliest days of the year. A flurry of shootings around the Fourth of July a year ago left more than a dozen people dead and over 60 wounded. And a year before that, a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade left seven people dead near Chicago.

Violence and mass shootings often increase in the summer months, with more people gathering for social events, teens out of school and hotter temperatures.

A 19-year-old man was killed and six others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia officers on routine patrol saw someone lying on a street and realized they had been shot. Additional officers soon arrived and they found more victims.

Police said the victims were gathered together when a man riding in a passing car fired several shots at the group. It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting.

The wounded victims — three men, three juvenile males and a juvenile female, who ranged in age from 14 to 23 — were being treated at hospitals for various injuries that were not considered life-threatening, and all were in stable condition.

A 10-year-old girl was fatally shot in a Cleveland neighborhood, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on the city’s West Side found the girl around 7:10 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. Her name has not been released. It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting or if the girl was targeted. No other injuries were reported.

One man was killed and four other people were wounded in three shootings in the Boston area following the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The fatal shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday in a park near Boston’s South End neighborhood. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. At about the same time three other individuals were wounded in a shooting in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood. A third shooting at a gas station later left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Another shooting at about 9 p.m. Thursday left a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his stomach in the parking lot of a condominium complex in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

A day after a Fourth of July shooting killed two women and an 8-year-old boy in Chicago, police were investigating two other mass shootings that wounded 14 people in the city early Friday.

Chicago police said eight people were shot in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood shortly after midnight during an exchange of gunfire between two people who fled the scene. All of the shooting victims — five women and three men ranging in age from 18 to 74 — were reported in good or fair condition.

About 90 minutes later, a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood wounded six people — three men and two women ages 18 to 25, and a 15-year-old boy, police said. All six were reported in good and fair condition. Police said preliminary findings suggest that shooting also involved an exchange of gunfire between two people who ran from the scene.

Friday’s shootings followed a Thursday morning shooting in a home on Chicago’s south side that killed two women, ages 45 and 24, and wounded three boys, ages 8, 7 and 5. The 8-year-old boy died from his wounds later Thursday, police said.

Deputy Chief Don Jerome said two vehicles pulled up and multiple people got out and fired shots at the home. Multiple shell casings from both a rifle and a handgun were found at the scene, he said.

Police continue investigating all three shootings and have announced no arrests.

Police in Albany, New York, said six teenagers were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening after a shooting at a large gathering at a home. The victims were males ranging in age from 16 to 19.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the home around 12:15 a.m. Friday. None of the victims were found at the scene but police said they located evidence consistent with gunfire in the yard behind the residence and in the street.

One teenager who had been shot flagged down officers along a street a short time later, police said.

Four people were wounded in a shooting early Friday outside a Tampa adult nightclub after an altercation between the club’s security guard and two men, police said

In an email, Tampa police said the two men involved in the altercation drove their car to the front of the Pink Pussycat Lounge and one of them shot the security guard with a handgun. The security guard underwent surgery at a hospital and police said he is in stable condition. Three other men who were not involved in the altercation suffered unspecified minor injuries. Police said both suspects were arrested and charged with several crimes.

Earlier Thursday, a police officer serving a warrant in Cleveland and an armed person making threats in Yellowstone National Park were among those killed in other shootings.