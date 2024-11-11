National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,184,540
270 to win
Trump
74,693,263
Expected vote reporting: 95%
A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike
ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 2:39 PM
DELPHI, Ind. -- A jury has convicted an Indiana man on all counts in the killings of 2 teenage girls who vanished on a 2017 hike.