Justices who split on an abortion measure ruling vie to lead Arkansas Supreme Court

Justices who split on whether to allow voters to consider scaling back Arkansas’ abortion ban are vying to lead the state Supreme Court

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Two justices who split on whether Arkansas voters should have the chance to scale back the state's abortion ban are both vying to lead the state Supreme Court, though the election won't affect the court's conservative tilt.

Justices Rhonda Wood and Karen Baker are running to replace Chief Justice Dan Kemp in Tuesday's election, where the state's four congressmen are fending off challenges from Democratic candidates.

Voters will also be asked to approve a constitutional amendment that would revoke the license issued by a state panel for a casino.

No matter if Wood or Baker wins, history will be made: For the first time, Arkansas will elect a woman to chief justice of its Supreme Court.

The two justices were on opposites sides of the debate over whether to keep a measure on the ballot that would have scaled back an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions.

Wood wrote the court's 4-3 majority opinion that upheld the state's decision to reject petitions submitted in favor of the proposal. The court ruled sponsors of the measure did not comply with paperwork requirements for paid signature gatherers.

In a blistering dissent, Baker asked: “Why are the respondent and the majority determined to keep this particular vote from the people?”

Though the seats are nonpartisan, Wood is running with the endorsement of the Republican Party of Arkansas' state committee, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and GOP Sen. Tom Cotton. Conservatives are already ensured a 5-2 majority on the court, with Sanders slated to fill two vacancies on the seven-member court after the election.

Arkansas has had one woman serve as chief justice, but Betty Dickey was appointed to the post by former Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2003, not elected.

All four of Arkansas' Republican congressmen are fending off challenges from Democrats who are trying to break the GOP's hold on all of the state's federal seats.

Rep. Rick Crawford is running against Democrat Rodney Govens for the 1st District, which covers east Arkansas. Crawford was first elected in 2010 to represent the district, which includes Jonesboro and West Memphis. He is a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee and has said he'll seek the top Republican spot on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Govens is a Cabot resident who has worked in the telecommunications industry. Libertarian nominee Steve Parsons is also running.

Rep. French Hill faces Democrat Marcus Jones in the race for the 2nd District, which includes Little Rock and surrounding areas. Hill was first elected to the seat in 2014 and is vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. Jones is a retired Army colonel who served as senior Army adviser to the Arkansas Army National Guard at Camp Robinson.

In northwest Arkansas' 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack is running against Democrat Caitlin Draper, a clinical social worker. Womack was first elected in 2010 to the district, which includes Fayetteville and Fort Smith. Libertarian Bobby Wilson is also running. Womack, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, fended off a challenge in the Republican primary earlier this year from a state legislator.

And in the 4th District, which covers south Arkansas, Rep. Bruce Westerman is running against Democrat Risie Howard, an attorney from Pine Bluff. Westerman was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014 and chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources.

A measure on the ballot in Arkansas could block the last of four casinos that voters approved in what has become a battle between the Cherokee and Choctaw nations.

The proposed constitutional amendment would revoke a license the state issued to Cherokee Nation Entertainment to build a casino in Pope County. Choctaw Nation has spent more than $17 million on the campaign for the proposal.

Pope County was one of four sites where casinos were allowed to be built under a constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2018. Casinos have already been set up in the other three locations. Cherokee Nation Businesses has spent more than $12 million on the campaign against the amendment.

Other proposals that would have scaled back the state's abortion ban and expanded its medical marijuana program were blocked from the ballot by state election officials.

Another measure that the state Legislature voted to place on the ballot would allow proceeds from the state's lottery to be used to fund scholarships at vocational and technical schools.