National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,807,728
270 to win
Trump
75,005,550
Expected vote reporting: 95%
Justin Welby, spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion, resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 9:08 AM
LONDON -- Justin Welby, spiritual leader of global Anglican Communion, resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal.