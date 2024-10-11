Authorities have urged evacuations in a neighborhood of a Tennessee city after employees at a recycling business discovered a container that apparently contains dynamite, though foul play was not suspected

Knoxville neighborhood urged to evacuate after dynamite found at recycler; foul play not suspected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Authorities have urged evacuations in a neighborhood of a Tennessee city after employees at a recycling business discovered a container that apparently contains dynamite, though foul play was not suspected.

The Knoxville Police Department said in a news release that it urged residents within 3,000 feet of CMC Recycling to relocate after employees discovered a steel box with suspected dynamite.

The department said its bomb squad assessed the scene with a drone and couldn't identify the contents of the box with certainty, but “based on that initial assessment and out of an abundance of caution, Bomb Squad technicians believe the box does contain explosives,” the release said.

Police said that there's no evidence of foul play.

“There is no evidence to suggest foul play or that the box was left on site maliciously,” the police statement said. “It is believed that employees were sorting through material when they discovered the box and attempted to open it.”

The company's website said that it provides metal recycling services for industrial clients and members of the public.

A shelter has been opened for people displaced.

Authorities said the situation would likely not be resolved until Friday. Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said that an evacuation was not ordered but recommended, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. He said hundreds have left their homes and businesses.