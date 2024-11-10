National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike kills 20 in the country's north
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 5:22 AM
BEIRUT, Lebanon -- Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike kills 20 in the country's north.