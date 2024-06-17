Authorities say a man drowned in a lake in upstate New York after his keys fell into the water and he tried to retrieve them

Man on fishing trip drowns trying to retrieve his keys from a lake. Companion tried to save him

HASTINGS, N.Y. -- A man drowned in a lake in upstate New York after his keys fell into the water and he tried to retrieve them, police said.

Anthony Davis, 44, was fishing with two other men in Oneida Lake in the town of Hastings just before 10 a.m. Sunday when Davis' keys fell in the water, Lt. Andrew Bucher, of the Oswego County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release.

Davis went into the water to try to get his keys but could not make it back to land, Bucher said. One of the other men, Wattie Cappers, 42, went in after Davis but also was unable to get back to land.

Personnel from several local police and fire departments arrived and tried to rescue the two men, Bucher said.

Davis was pulled from the water by a diver from the Brewerton Fire Department and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cappers was rescued by Oswego sheriff's deputies and was stable at the hospital.