Manhattan rooftop fire sends plumes of dark smoke into skyline

NEW YORK -- A fire on the roof of a 44-story luxury apartment building sent plumes of dark smoke into the New York City skyline on Thursday.

The fire in the Hudson Yards mixed-use development on Manhattan's west side was first reported at about 11:30 a.m., the city fire department said. It was declared under control about 40 minutes later.

About 80 firefighters responded to the blaze. There were no reports of injuries, a fire department spokesperson said.

The fire was on the rooftop of a luxury apartment tower called The Set, where an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment rents for $7,400, according to the building's website.

The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.