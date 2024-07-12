Mother and son charged in grandmother's death at Virginia senior living facility

Authorities allege that an Indiana woman held down her 81-year-old mother while her son used the strap of his bag to strangle his grandmother at a Virginia senior living facility

NORFOLK, Va. -- An Indiana woman held down her 81-year-old mother while her son used the strap of his bag to strangle his grandmother at a Virginia senior living facility, investigators allege in court documents.

The documents state that Cleo Loizides was found unresponsive in her room at Commonwealth Senior Living at Leigh Hall in Norfolk and pronounced dead when first responders arrived, news outlets report. Marks on her neck were consistent with strangulation, the documents said.

Police said Tuesday that Loizides' death, which was initially classified as undetermined, was now being investigated as a homicide and that they arrested her daughter and grandson on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said they obtained confessions from both Heather Cummings, 53, of Hobart, Indiana, and Clifton Cummings, 24, of Norfolk, according to their criminal complaints, but no alleged motive was provided in the documents.

“Just let go, it’s for the best,” Heather Cummings is alleged to have told her mother while holding her down by her hands, according to the complaints, which were filed with the Norfolk court.

In court Friday, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Victoria Kapper said that Loizides was last seen alive around 5 p.m. on June 30 when employees saw her walking the halls and getting something to eat. An employee making rounds around 11:55 p.m. that night noticed she was pale and cold to the touch and medics were called.

A judge denied bond for Heather Cummings and granted a request from Clifton Cummings’ court-appointed attorney, J.D. Garrett, to order competency and sanity evaluations for his client.

Assistant Public Defender Oksana LaBounty said Heather Cummings, who was brought into court in a wheelchair, had been diagnosed with a variety of health problems. She came to Norfolk two weeks ago to help her mother and had been staying with her son at a Norfolk home that Loizides owned, she said.

Both attorneys declined to comment on their clients' behalf in emails to The Associated Press. Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for Sept. 23.

An obituary for Loizides posted online by a local funeral home said she “embarked on a glamorous career as a model” in the 1960s, and later worked in banking. It also said she met her husband at Little Theatre of Norfolk, where she was a volunteer.

In a statement, Commonwealth Senior Living officials said they have cooperated with the investigation, and directed questions to the police.

“This has been a difficult time for our staff in the community, and we are offering them emotional workplace support as we continue to navigate this terrible tragedy,” Commonwealth said.